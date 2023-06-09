Where were you during the Black Forest & Royal Gorge fires?

COLORADO SPRINGS — 10 years ago, Southern Colorado first responders were battling two intense wildfires at the same time.

The Black Forest and Royal Gorge Fires ignited on June 11, 2013. The Black Forest fire went on to destroy 488 homes and burn more than 14,000 acres.

Meanwhile, the Royal Gorge fire destroyed most of the park and part of the bridge, cutting off a critical component of the Canon City economy.

We look back at the destruction caused by both fires, what it took to contain the flames, and how these communities rallied together to recover. We want you to be part of the story.

We are asking community members to dig through their archives and send us any photos or videos they may have from that day.

