Where to view lighting displays in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — If you're looking for more festivities, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Electric Safari, North Pole, and Royal Gorge Santa Express are still going.

As far as Christmas lights, Old Colorado City is decked out right now with displays of all kinds. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum always has an impressive display.

If you're going to go check out The Broadmoor hotel lights there are quite a few neighborhoods in that area worth seeing. Elm Street and Grand Overlook Street are full of lights and displays.

On the North side of town, lights surround much of the Cordera neighborhood. And East of that is one of our favorites to drive around the homes at Banning Lewis Ranch where they do a lighting display contest each year.

We have attached this map with some of our favorite Christmas light viewing spots around Southern Colorado.

Timberline Landscaping a local company that deals with holiday lights in the wintertime also has a map of all of the lights they have put up this year. You can view that here.



