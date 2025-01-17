Where to take your furry friend when it's too cold to go for a walk

SOUTHERN COLORADO — With the incoming cold front in southern Colorado, I bet you're wondering how you'll be able to get your pets out of the house.
It'll be too cold to take dogs on their normal walks unless they're covered in thick layers of fur (I'm talking to you, husky owners).
Here at News5, we love our pets, and we understand how stressful it can be not knowing what you're going to do with your furry friends during these cold fronts.
So, we compiled a small list of places you can take your pet when you go out to run your everyday errands.
These stores are typically pet-friendly for pets that are on a leash and are well-behaved. As a reminder, always double-check any store's pet policy before going in.
Major retail stores:
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Ace Hardware
- Tractor Supply
- Harbor Freight
- Bass Pro Shops
- Anthropologie
- Nordstrom
Any stores that sell food, such as Safeway, King Soopers, or Target, will not allow pets unless they are service animals.
Stay warm!
____
