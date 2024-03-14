Watch Now
Where to go sledding around Colorado Springs with all the snow

All the fresh snow we've seen fall on Southern Colorado made for a great snow day if you didn't have to go to work or school. That also means many kids and their families bundled up, grabbed their sleds and went to popular parks to go sledding.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 14, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS — While sledding down Pikes Peak may seem like a fun idea, it's probably not recommended and you probably won't make it far.

There are plenty of hills around Colorado Springs, however, where it is recommended, and one user on Google Maps has put together a map to help you find the best spot.

Some of the locations include Broadmoor Bluffs Park, Mountain Shadows Park, Quail Lake Park, and Bear Creek Regional Park.

If one of your favorite sled spots isn't on the map, and you don't mind sharing it with the world, you can submit it to the account.

If you do venture out, please be careful on the roads and take it slow.
