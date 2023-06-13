Where to get Nuggets championship gear after Monday night's game 5 win

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the Nuggets making history, championship gear is likely to fly off the shelves Tuesday as fans celebrate the win.

I spoke with Scheels, and they said they will have the championship gear available Tuesday. They are expecting a rush of fans to stock up on Nuggets gear in celebration of the new NBA champs.

Fans can also check out Dick's Sporting Goods starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The store plans on extending its hours starting Tuesday so fans can get merchandise. Fans can also order online at Fanatics and the NBA store.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.