Where to get Nuggets championship gear after Monday night's game 5 win

KOAA News5
Posted at 4:55 AM, Jun 13, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — With the Nuggets making history, championship gear is likely to fly off the shelves Tuesday as fans celebrate the win.

I spoke with Scheels, and they said they will have the championship gear available Tuesday. They are expecting a rush of fans to stock up on Nuggets gear in celebration of the new NBA champs.

Fans can also check out Dick's Sporting Goods starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The store plans on extending its hours starting Tuesday so fans can get merchandise. Fans can also order online at Fanatics and the NBA store.
