Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso & Pueblo Counties

items.[0].image.alt
Haven Daley/AP
A sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Access
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 17:50:41-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gone are the times of waiting in long lines at mass vaccination sites.

If you want the COVID-19 vaccine, you can get it. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible.

While many of the state-run, mass-vax sites are closed, there are still numerous locations around Colorado where you can get the vaccine. Between community sites, clinics, and pharmacies, there are a number of options. There are also now more locations than ever accepting walk-ins and not requiring an appointment.

In El Paso County, there are two upcoming vaccine clinics:

The County also provides resources for finding a vaccination site, what vaccine the sites are offering, and whether or not an appointment is required. Those resources can be found here: Find the Nearest Vaccine.

In Pueblo County, the Community Vaccination Site is still open at the Pueblo Mall, where appointments are available but walk-ins are also welcome.

There are also mobile vaccination clinics happening every day of the week but Sunday, all throughout the county.

Pueblo County also provides resources for finding a vaccination site. Those resources can be found here: Find Your Vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community