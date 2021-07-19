Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso & Pueblo Counties

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gone are the times of waiting in long lines at mass vaccination sites.

If you want the COVID-19 vaccine, you can get it. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible.

While many of the state-run, mass-vax sites are closed, there are still numerous locations around Colorado where you can get the vaccine. Between community sites, clinics, and pharmacies, there are a number of options. There are also now more locations than ever accepting walk-ins and not requiring an appointment.

In El Paso County, there are two upcoming vaccine clinics:



Colorado Mobile Vaccine Clinic - July 24, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. at 2354 S. Academy Blvd.

El Paso County Public Health South - August 10, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 6436 South U.S. Highway 85 87

The County also provides resources for finding a vaccination site, what vaccine the sites are offering, and whether or not an appointment is required. Those resources can be found here: Find the Nearest Vaccine.

In Pueblo County, the Community Vaccination Site is still open at the Pueblo Mall, where appointments are available but walk-ins are also welcome.

There are also mobile vaccination clinics happening every day of the week but Sunday, all throughout the county.

Pueblo County also provides resources for finding a vaccination site. Those resources can be found here: Find Your Vaccine.