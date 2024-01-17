Where to find free tax filing assistance as we step into tax season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As we continue to ease into the new year and out of winter, everyone’s favorite season is around the bend, tax season.

Whether it be your first time filing your taxes, or you’re a professional after many years, tax season can still be a pain, and can even be potentially unlawful for a person if left undone, or done incorrectly.

There are many options when it comes to filing your taxes, and it can be difficult to know where to start.

Here are a couple of options that can help you throughout tax season:

VITA:Pikes Peak United Way is offering the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance(VITA). VITA is a free tax preparation program that families earning less than $60,000 can use to file their taxes. Their goal is to file 2,500 tax returns this year. Returns processed by VITA usually return between 10-14 days. Appointments are on a first come first serve basis and will be available through Monday, April 15, 2024. They will also offer several pop-up shops in El Paso County. VITA services can be reached by calling 2-1-1 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Another option to use is the Denver Asset Building Coalition(DABC): DABC provides tax services in Denver and the surrounding areas. They have several locations in Colorado where they offer free tax preparation services. DABC also offers services to clients including audits, appeals, tax collections, and federal tax litigation.

Tax season can be a grueling and scary time, but there are methods and resources out there for every individual.

You can call 2-1-1 or visit 211Colorado.org for further information on tax services in Colorado.

