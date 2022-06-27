Watch Now
Where to celebrate Independence Day 2022 in southern Colorado

Memorial Park Fireworks
Larry Marr
Memorial Park Fireworks in Colorado Springs on July 4, 2019
Memorial Park Fireworks
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 17:57:55-04

El Paso County: fireworks illegal under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, no sales in the county

Colorado Springs:

Monument:

Pueblo County:

  • Firework sales begin Monday, June 27
  • Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in unincorporated parts of the county

City of Pueblo:

  • Firework sales begin Monday, June 27
  • City of Pueblo: Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in city limits for use only on July 4 from 7pm to midnight.
  • Event: Click here to see it

Teller County:

  • No fireworks allowed

Woodland Park:

  • No fireworks allowed nor a display
  • Events: ??

Cripple Creek:

La Junta/Otero County

Kiowa County

Westcliffe/Custer County

Baca County

  • Baca County (no date?): Baca County Fireworks - Springfield Fairgrounds. Springfield, Walsh and other Baca County Fire Departments will join forces to provide the Fireworks display at the Springfield Fairgrounds.

Chaffee County

  • Salida
  • Buena Vista

Las Animas County:

  • Need to check with Las Animas & Bent County Fire Protection District

_____
