Where to celebrate Independence Day 2022 in southern Colorado

El Paso County: fireworks illegal under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, no sales in the county

Colorado Springs:



Fireworks illegal for private use inside city limits

Star Spangles Symphony July 4th Block Party: https://www.coloradospringssports.org/4th-of-july-symphony-in-the-park/

Monument:



No fireworks allowed

Events: http://townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July

Pueblo County:

Firework sales begin Monday, June 27

Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in unincorporated parts of the county

City of Pueblo:



Firework sales begin Monday, June 27

City of Pueblo: Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in city limits for use only on July 4 from 7pm to midnight.

Event: Click here to see it

Teller County:



No fireworks allowed

Woodland Park:



No fireworks allowed nor a display

Events: ??

Cripple Creek:



No fireworks allowed

Events: Click here to see

La Junta/Otero County



No fireworks event (explanation)

Kiowa County



No fireworks event (from local paper)

Westcliffe/Custer County



No fireworks due to supply chain. https://visitwetmountainvalley.com/event/july-4th-fireworks-at-lake-deweese/

Baca County



Baca County (no date?): Baca County Fireworks - Springfield Fairgrounds. Springfield, Walsh and other Baca County Fire Departments will join forces to provide the Fireworks display at the Springfield Fairgrounds.

Chaffee County



Salida

Buena Vista

Las Animas County:



Need to check with Las Animas & Bent County Fire Protection District

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.