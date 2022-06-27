Where to celebrate Independence Day 2022 in southern Colorado

El Paso County: fireworks illegal under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, no sales in the county
Colorado Springs:
- Fireworks illegal for private use inside city limits
- Star Spangles Symphony July 4th Block Party: https://www.coloradospringssports.org/4th-of-july-symphony-in-the-park/
Monument:
- No fireworks allowed
- Events: http://townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July
Pueblo County:
- Firework sales begin Monday, June 27
- Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in unincorporated parts of the county
City of Pueblo:
- Firework sales begin Monday, June 27
- City of Pueblo: Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in city limits for use only on July 4 from 7pm to midnight.
- Event: Click here to see it
Teller County:
- No fireworks allowed
Woodland Park:
- No fireworks allowed nor a display
- Events: ??
Cripple Creek:
- No fireworks allowed
- Events: Click here to see
La Junta/Otero County
- No fireworks event (explanation)
Kiowa County
- No fireworks event (from local paper)
Westcliffe/Custer County
- No fireworks due to supply chain. https://visitwetmountainvalley.com/event/july-4th-fireworks-at-lake-deweese/
Baca County
- Baca County (no date?): Baca County Fireworks - Springfield Fairgrounds. Springfield, Walsh and other Baca County Fire Departments will join forces to provide the Fireworks display at the Springfield Fairgrounds.
Chaffee County
- Salida
- Buena Vista
Las Animas County:
- Need to check with Las Animas & Bent County Fire Protection District
_____
