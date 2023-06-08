"When I grow up, I want to be an engineer," Free summer program helps students find their passions

COLORADO SPRINGS— The free Summer Engagement Academy had more than 50 different classes to choose from. Widefield School District 3 has offered this program to students in 6th through 12th grade since 2020.

I checked out the 3D printing class. I'm told it's all about creating and building on future dreams at a young age.

"I love math and stuff and I'm thinking I want to be an engineer that does math and lot of things on the computer and I think it will help me a lot," said incoming seventh grader Josephine Saum.

356 students are taking at least one class this summer. From art, music and sports to STEM, cooking and reading classes.

"It's really just an opportunity to give kids the chance to try something new," said a program lead Sam Baldwin.

Students can meet friends with the same interests.

"These people are all new to me, but it feels like I met them my whole life," said incoming sixth grader Gabriel Deese.

D3 isn't accepting any new students this summer. Registration for summer 2024 should be out in April.

