Wheat Ridge officer stabbed multiple times while responding to traffic call

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge police officer was stabbed multiple times while responding to a traffic issue early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to 1100 W. 44th Avenue around 1 a.m. for a report of a suspicious U-Haul that had hit a fence at the Prospect RV Park, according to Sara Spaulding, the public information officer and communications manager for the City of Wheat Ridge and the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Two officers approached the driver, and one of them was stabbed multiple times.

The other officer was able to take the man who stabbed the officer into custody.

Fellow officers helped to provide medical care to the injured officer before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

The officer had to undergo surgery. Further details on the severity of his injuries were not immediately available. Wheat Ridge police has not released his identity.

The U-Haul turned out to be stolen, according to police. It has since been towed from the scene.

Wheat Ridge police confirmed later Wednesday morning that the suspect is 29-year-old Andre Jones. He's facing a charge of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

