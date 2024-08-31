WHealthy Unlimited organization offers free gym access; to create a healthier community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local business in Downtown Colorado Springs is offering people an opportunity to live healthier lives.

The founder of WHealthy Unlimited says he noticed some people don't have enough access to strengthen their physical and mental health.

"He died of heart failure," Jessica Phillips said.

A heartbreaking memory of losing her husband was turning Phillips' life upside down. She says she was lost.

"I was drinking heavily and doing drugs heavily," Phillips said.

Phillips says she was in prison twice. When she was released, she found her new home at WHealthy Unlimited.

Juaquin Mobley is the founder and CEO of WHealthy Unlimited. The organization's goal is to provide access to those who struggle to live healthier physical and mental lives.

"One of the barriers is money and lack of resources," Mobley said. "For those who can help, they donate and buy juice and merchandise. One that can't, they benefit by being able to show up and raise money."

Mobley says the center has become a community that helps 'Lift' students' physical and mental health.

"We also take on educating them... health aspect of it," Mobley said.

He says he wants to be a guide and mentor for students who may go through tough situations.

"We are able to speak to nuance about what they have going on in life. As a result, their attendance is up because they look forward to coming to P-E class here," Mobley said.

Phillips is sober now. She wants others to join her.

"Deposit into your health. Invest into your community," Phillips said.

The organization is looking for donations to continue its work in the community. Find more information here.

