What's the 'coolest thing made in Colorado'? The state wants you to choose from this list of 10

DENVER — Voting opened Monday for the "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado" awards.
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce is asking people across the state to weigh in on what they think was the best thing to come out of the manufacturing industry in 2023.
“With such a dynamic set of finalists in this year’s program, competition is high for the coveted title of Coolest Thing Made in Colorado,” the president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, Loren Furman, said in a news release Monday. “We’re thrilled to give Coloradans a voice in supporting their favorite products from local businesses across the state through the People Choice vote!”
Voters can choose up to three of their favorite products from the top 10 finalists list for the "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado."
The top ten include:
- The ACES Ejection Seats, a device for military fighter, bomber and trainer aircraft crews to eject in case of emergency, manufactured by Collins Aerospace.
- DNA Vibe’s Jazz Band Live, an advanced wearable regenerative light therapy technology that combines molecular biology and genomics with particle and optical physics to stimulate the body's natural regenerative processes, manufactured in Centennial.
- The Dobrato, the world’s first acoustic/electric, round-neck resophonic guitar with B bender/vibrato built into the vibrato arm, manufactured in Gunnison.
- Cleragel, a treatment that improves wound healing for diabetic ulcers and other wounds, manufactured by GelSana Therapeutics in Aurora.
- The Shaman 2.0, a revamped version of one of Icelantic’s most iconic skis: the Shaman, manufactured by Icelantic, based in Golden.
- Lavender dark chocolate bar manufactured by Pollinator Chocolate in Palisade.
- OcuLenz, a technology for people with moderate to severe age-related macular degeneration, manufactured in Colorado Springs.
- The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, asteroid sampling system and sample return capsule used to study a near-Earth asteroid, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Space in its facilities near Denver.
- Revos Automated Whole Blood Processing System, manufactured by Lakewood-based Terumo BC.
- Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, a tool that prevents bed sheets from tangling, twisting and balling up in both the washing machine and dryer, manufactured by Brayniacs in Englewood.
You can vote here once a day until voting closes on Oct. 1.
The Colorado Chamber will announce winners of both the "People’s Choice" award and the "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado" top winner on Oct. 19 at the chamber’s annual meeting luncheon.