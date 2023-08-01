What's That?: Update on the artist turning his home into a giant, beautiful mosaic

AURORA, Colo. — I'm usually too lazy to put up Halloween decorations once a year, but then we have dedicated people like Steve Hartbauer who make me look even lazier.

The artist and welder has spent the last 13 years transforming his home into a beautiful mosaic and figurine wonderland, and he said he still has 10 years left to complete his vision.

Back in 2019, my pal Denver7's Micah Smith first found out "What's That?", but that was before a pandemic allowed Steve even more time to advance his project.

"I think this was one of my best decisions, because it's just been fun to me," Steve said, after I asked if he regrets taking on a project this large. "You know, if it wasn't fun, I wouldn't be doing any of this stuff, but I've really enjoyed it."

In the above story, you can take a tour of the updates, and hear him explain his technique.

If you would like to visit, the Enchanted Hart Haus is located by the corner of East Colfax Ave. and Syracuse Street, and he accepts donations for funding all of the materials and ceramics.