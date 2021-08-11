What's next for Olympians post Olympic games?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are officially over.

Athletes have gone back home, but what's next for them?

For many it can be a tough transition.

Jennifer Valente moved to Colorado Springs for training in 2014.

For the last seven years, Valente has followed a strict training schedule, all in preparation for the Olympic games.

"We don't get to enjoy as much as we are training day in and day out on," said Valente.

Valente, like most Olympians, are then forced to find a new way of life when they return home.

"They want different identities. The challenge that they have had is that they have lived through the lens of one identity through how many years?" said Roberta Kraus, Center for Sports Psychology.

Roberta Kraus is with the Center for Sports Psychology, she says athletes should be informed about post-Olympic life before heading off to the games.

Kraus says that conversation should start with the coaches.

"Some coaches may argue that they don't want their athlete to start talking about life after the Olympics, while they are training for the Olympics. They want them to keep the eye on the ball. In reality, it's an energy drained for the athlete not to prepare for this moment before it happens," said Kraus.

For three-time Olympic Medalist in track cycling, Valente, it'll be an adjustment, a new schedule, and a slower pace of life.

"I am kind of living on the cloud still. Each day I will come back to reality a little bit," said Valente.

Valente says she's eager to soon explore Colorado Springs as she now can turn training mode "off."

