Whataburger traffic plan will be tested on opening day and beyond

COLORADO SPRINGS — When a popular restaurant chain opens for the first time in our area we tend to respond in a big way, which means long lines and traffic jams. There is a traffic plan for the area surrounding the new Whataburger location that will open next week and it has been approved by the city, but if you live and work in the Interquest area you know from experience this traffic plan will be put to the test.

When a popular restaurant chain opens in Colorado Springs it seems to get people's attention. From Raising Cains backing up traffic on North Academy, to Weinerschnitzel seeing crowds that spilled into traffic on Austin Bluffs.

The most eye-popping scenes came with the grand opening of In-N-Out where people waited in drive thru lines for 12 hours and even ran out of gas as traffic backed up on surrounding roads with people lining up for a taste of the new burger in town.

Now, the focus turns to Whataburger, the restaurant will open its doors on Wednesday and will once again test the traffic control near Interquest and Voyager.

The traffic engineer for the City of Colorado Springs sent News5 a statement that reads in part:

"If a business is expecting a large influx of traffic due to any special event, it is their responsibility to work with our traffic control team to prepare and submit a traffic control plan. As part of that process, businesses meet with one of our traffic technicians and the Colorado Springs Police Department to review the plan. Whataburger has submitted a traffic plan for its opening day, and it has been approved."

Here's a look at the plan.

Whataburger is paying for a police presence to help direct traffic, but it appears if things get busy enough traffic impacts will be seen in both directions on Interquest and Voyager and also on the streets like New Life Dr. near homes behind the restaurant.

Mary lives in a home along this proposed traffic route and says she'll be watching closely.

"I'm expecting to see a line of traffic waiting to get over to Whataburger and so we'll just deal with it. I think it's a good thing. I may change my mind once I'm frustrated with the line of cars for weeks on end, but right now I'm excited about it," she said.

The first cars are expected to start lining up early Wednesday morning as the first Colorado Springs Whataburger opens for business at 11 a.m.

