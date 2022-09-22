Whataburger to open second Colorado Springs location next week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Corpus Christi, Texas-based burger chain announced their new location at 6140 Dublin Blvd and will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Whataburger opened its first location in Colorado at 1310 Interquest Pkwy. in Colorado Springs.

The team at this location consists of 180 employees.

This location is set to be open 24/7 for both the dining room and the drive-thru.

Four additional locations are set to open by the end of 2023. See the upcoming locations below:

5905 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80915 – 2022

1105 Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80907 – 2023

702 E Fillmore, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80907 – 2023

2495 Montebello Square Dr, Colorado Spring, Colo. 80918 – 2023

Traffic management will once again be in place to handle traffic flow.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.