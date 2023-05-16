What you need to know before dropping off your ballot

The Colorado Springs Mayoral Election is underway today and you have until 7 p.m. to get your ballot in a drop box. There are over two dozen ballot drop-off locations across Colorado Springs.

So far voter turnout is not too great for this election.

Tuesday morning it is at 32 percent, so if you have your ballot sitting on your kitchen counter, be sure to grab it on your way out the door.

A 32 percent return is about 100 thousand ballots. However, 313 thousand ballots were sent out to voters. The majority of those votes have been accounted for from the northwest side of town. 34 percent are coming from District 1. Southeast Colorado Springs has the lowest voter turnout, accounting for nearly 16 percent of turned-in ballots. The first round of results will be available tonight by 7:30.

It's important to remember to sign your ballot. If you forget to sign it, the city clerk's office will get in contact with you, and you will have until May 24th to turn in the proper form.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.