What you need to know about the 2023 IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — This weekend will mark the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, and this year the event is expected to garner thousands of visitors from across the United States and Canada.

While the 2022 memorial was special as it was the first time the event was held since cancellation due to the pandemic, the 2023 memorial will be following course and potentially mark one of the largest services the organization has seen in recent years. The event will kick off on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and you can watch an entire stream of the memorial below.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Each year, the IAFF honors members who have fallen in the line of duty. This year, the IAFF will be honoring those who died or whose names were submitted between January 1st, 2021, and December 31st, 2022.

This year the organization plans to add 572 names to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall. As of Thursday, a total of 3,800 family members have gone ahead and registered to attend the service.

The memorial service is open for anyone to attend.

WHERE AND WHEN?

The memorial service will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial at Memorial Park.

From Southbound I-25: Take the Bijou Street exit East to Cascade Avenue. Turn right on Cascade (South) to Pikes Peak Avenue. Turn left on Pikes Peak (East) and continue to Hancock Avenue.

From Northbound I-25: Take the Cimarron Street exit (Highway 24) East to Wahsatch Street. Turn left (North) on Wahsatch to Colorado Avenue. Turn right on Colorado Avenue (East) and continue to Hancock Avenue.

The IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial is located on the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Hancock Avenue. Turn right (South) on Hancock and then left into the first park entrance.

More details about the full weekend agenda.

ROAD CLOSURES

From 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, the events going on throughout the weekend surrounding the memorial will impact traffic in Colorado Springs. Tejon Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue will be closed. See a map below from the Downtown Colorado Springs Partnership.

