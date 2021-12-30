Watch
What you need for backcountry skiing

Ski season has fully arrived in Colorado, and if you're planning on going backcountry skiing, here are a few important tips to make sure you stay safe.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Dec 30, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Ski season is upon us and as many go to hit the backcountry, it’s important to be prepared for avalanches and winter weather.

A family business for over fifty years here in the Springs, Moutain Chalet focuses on backcountry skiing, winter hiking, ice climbing and more.

Those at Mountain Chalet suggest you have a beacon, a probe, and a shovel before hitting the backcountry.

They also suggest you have an avalanche airbag backpack as an extra safety precaution. This will ensure that you are above the avalanche if you were to encounter one.

While these items are helpful, it is also important you have proper training on how to use these tools. They offer full training courses at the Pikes Peak Alpine School in Colorado Springs. Mountain Chalet offers safety courses as well, but they recommend you take a full course at Pikes Peak Alpine School or another school first.

