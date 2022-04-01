What to look forward to from the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado State Fair is coming up in a few short months and here's what you need to know.

The 150th Colorado State Fair will take place from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 at 1001 Beulah Avenue in Pueblo.

Adult gate admission tickets purchased before Aug. 26 are only $8 but will go up after that day to $14.

The fairgrounds will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Labor Day.

Three acts have been announced so far, Walker Hayes, Jim Gaffigan and Lady A.

The State Fair will also begin hiring seasonal and temporary staff soon for those interested.

