Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

What to do if you have concerns about getting your child vaccinated

items.[0].videoTitle
Vaccines may soon be approved for children as young as five. If you're concerned about a COVID vaccination for your child, there are resources that can help.
kid vaccines
Posted at 6:37 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 09:05:42-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — An FDA committee meets today to discuss amending Pfizer's, emergency use authorization, to include kids 5 to 11. The company says it's vaccine is 90 percent effective for kids in that age group.

A new poll published by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows parents with children in that 5 to 11 range are split on the idea. The head of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Lee Beers, told our news partners it's understandable parents have questions. Dr. Beers says their surveys tell them parents feel it's important to get younger child vaccinated in a pediatrician's office. Those doctors are currently vaccinating adolescents and teens and sometimes their caregivers as well. It's a different discussion and decision with older children, who Beers says, are more open to the idea of vaccination.

"I think sometimes we don't give our teenagers enough credit. They are smart and they want to be healthy, and they also care about their community," said. Dr. Beers.

Beers says one reason parents should consider getting their children vaccinated is their mental health.

"The social isolation, and that disruption to their education, you know too many have experienced grief and loss, so there's so many reasons why children's mental health and well being has been affected as well."

If you have questions, experts say to visit with your child's pediatrician. You can also request information from your local state and health departments. If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine, here are some resources below:

www.healthychildren.org

www.vaccineanswers.org

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/adolescents.html

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards