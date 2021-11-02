What parents need to know about the CDC's Pfizer vote

COLORADO SPRINGS — The CDC could give the final green light for COVID vaccinations for kids ages five to eleven-years-old.

Pediatrician's offices and pharmacies are already preparing for a widespread roll-out of the vaccine. Last week, the food and drug administration made its recommendation last week, approving Pfizer's vaccine for kids, and now the CDC must meet to approve vaccine, before kids can start rolling up their sleeves.

During the extensive trial process, thousands of children who were given the vaccine were studied and tested.

In fact, Children's Hospital Colorado held a local trial for child vaccinations. Those findings came back with positives and negatives. For instance, one side affect that came out was myocarditis which causes inflammation of the heart. These cases were very mild and quickly resolved. Pfizer's vaccine is also a third of the dose adults would get.

"No corners were cut. The studies were thorough and we know that vaccines work," said Dr. Kitonga Kiminyo to our news partners, an infectious disease expert.

According to the CDC, 6.3 million children have tested positive since start of pandemic, and there's been nearly 700 deaths in kids under the age of 18.

Parents with 11-year-olds may be wondering if they should wait until they are 12 to get their child the stronger dose. Doctors say parents don't need to do that. The vaccine is based on the maturity of your child's immune system. Not their age.

If approved, shots could start being administered as early as Wednesday.