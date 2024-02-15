What makes Colorado Springs Olympic City USA?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs is Olympic City USA, a name that reflects the strong ecosystem of committees and governing bodies that have their headquarters located here. It's a partnership that both the City of Colorado Springs and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee are proud of.

The USOPC owns and operates the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. A spokesperson told News 5 that there have been "no conversations" about either entity leaving town.

Jessie Kimber, the Economic Development Director for the City of Colorado Springs, echoed that same message.

Colorado Springs has been the home of the US Olympic Committee since 1978. The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation was instrumental in getting the organization to move here from New York.

"Our passion and our values are deeply rooted in all things Team USA," said Megan Leatham, the President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

When asked if she had heard anything about a potential relocation, she replied, "absolutely not."

"You know, there's over 40 years of history if not more with the Olympic and Paralympic movement here in Colorado Springs," Leatham said.

She said the Sports Corporation is actively working to bring the headquarters of more sports organizations to town. For example, they are in talks with the World Dodgeball Federation which is currently based out of Edmonton, Alberta.

In addition to the USOPC, Colorado Springs is home to 26 of the 52 National Governing Bodies (NGBs) that oversee individual sports within Team USA.

Davis Tutt is the Director of Sports Tourism and Olympic Engagement at the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. He previously worked in the NGB Services Division for the USPOC before joining the Sports Corp.

He explained that the athletes from Team USA come from all 50 states. While the city would love for them all to train here, the majority prepare for competition at facilities and venues that are closer to home.

"Those athletes are training at a number of different venues, a lot of them are in their backyards," Tutt said. "And one of the reasons why Team USA is the best in the world is because of our NCAA pipeline."

Kimber, the Economic Development Director, is aware of a number of NGBs who have athletes training at facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina. The US Women's National Team in Field Hockey is based there. She explained there is a greater number of universities on the East Coast with field hockey programs.

However, a spokesperson with USA Field Hockey told News 5 they have no plans to move their headquarters.

Colorado Springs holds the trademark for the name Olympic City USA. Doug Price, the President and CEO of Visit COS said the name is much more than simple marketing.

"Rolling out the Olympic values as part of Olympic City USA is something that's very aspirational for both visitors to come here as well as residents who live here," Price said.

He pointed to the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum and the multiple new sports venues and attractions that were part of the City for Champions Regional Tourism Act development as proof of the city's investment toward that aspiration.

It appears the feeling is mutual.

"The USOPC is proud to call Colorado Springs home, and proud that our presence here has grown so significantly over time," Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the USOPC, said in a statement.

"With more than 40 years at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, the headquarters in downtown, the world-class Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and as home to many NGBs, Colorado Springs truly is Olympic City USA."

The City of Colorado Springs leases the headquarters building on South Tejon Street to the USOPC. The 30-year agreement contains a clause that gives the committee the option to buy the property after 15 years. The agreement was signed in 2009. However, there have been no conversations about that happening.