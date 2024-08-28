What led Scotty McCreery to stop a concert at the Colorado State Fair? What we know

PUEBLO — It has been a lively start to the Colorado State Fair with food, livestock shows, rodeos, and acrobatic performances.

But fans have been wondering what happened after a video from Saturday's Scotty McCreery concert surfaced.

Over the weekend the American Idol star was performing at the state fair when he can be seen stopping the show in a video shared with News 5 by Jessica R.

"Hey, Hey, Hey, right here, right here, that's a lady you just hit sir," says McCreery after seeing a man hit a woman near the front of the venue, according to Colorado State Fair security.

"Absolutely not, who just hit the lady," the country music star says before calling for security and police to intervene.

Based on the video it is unclear if the man was pointed out or removed but the Colorado State Fair security is aware of the incident and still investigating. Before beginning his set again McCreery can be heard saying, "Whoever you are that's the definition of a coward."

In a statement to our newsroom, Colorado State Fair security asks the public to help them in the investigation.

We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert on Saturday where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show. Colorado State Fair security assisted with crowd control. This incident is still under investigation and we cannot comment further. However, anyone who has video or other images of the incident is encouraged to share it with Colorado State Fair security at csf.security@state.co.us.

Colorado State Fair Security Team

