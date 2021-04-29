What is $1 trillion?

COLORADO SPRINGS — We're looking back at the amount of money spent in response to the coronavirus pandemic, efforts to help US households and businesses, and to our allies across the world, plus the programs President Joe Biden is proposing this week and into the future. This all needs to be put into perspective as money is not infinite.

Enacted:



March 2021 - $1.86 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

December 2020 - $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

April 2020 - $484 billion COVID-19 relief bill

March 2020 - $2.2 trillion CARES Act

March 2020 - $100 billion for COVID-19 testing, paid sick leave, unemployment aid

March 2020 - $8.3 billion for vaccine development and more

Proposed:

$2 trillion infrastructure and jobs bill

$1.8 trillion American Families Plan

$225 billion for national paid family and medical leave

It goes without saying that a trillion dollars is a lot of money. In fact, it's more than most of us can wrap our heads around.

So, we found some facts that might help put it into perspective for you.

It would take you more than 2,700 years to spend a trillion dollars, if you spent one million dollars every day.

And if you had that much and spent one dollar per second, it would take more than 32,000 years to spend it all.

Also, a trillion dollars in one-dollar bills would weigh 2.2 billion pounds.

If you stacked those trillion dollar bills end-to-end they'd stretch about 97,000,000 miles, further than the distance from Earth to our sun.

Now consider this, our national debt right now is more than $28.1 trillion, or about $85,000 for every person in the United States.

The median household income for the United States is $68,703, according to 2019 data from the Census Bureau.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter