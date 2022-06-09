What happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and the Coloradans involved

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol in a violent riot.

The event caused over a million dollars worth of damage, put lawmakers and a democratic process in danger, and led to the death of at least five people.

The Justice Department charged close to 900 Americans for being involved in some way with that day.

The first public hearing of the January 6th committee will take place in Washington on June 9.

The group was formed after the attack at the Capitol, which occurred while Congress was attempting to certify the 2020 election results.

Although the committee can't charge anyone, it can refer individuals to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

So far, former Trump aides Steve Bannon and Peter Navaro have been arrested for refusing to cooperate with the committee's investigation.

COLORADO CONNECTIONS

There are at least a dozen people from Colorado who face charges for their role in the riot. Here are the latest updates on what has happened to them since that day.

Jacob Travis Clark - Trinidad

Clark faces six charges including entering a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in the building, engaging in physical violence, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement, and obstruction of justice or Congress.

Authorities were able to track down Clark using images from cameras inside the Capitol and compared them to his driver's license photo which they obtained from the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles.

Thomas Patrick Hamner - Peyton

Thomas Patrick Hamner was arrested in November, according to court documents. He is charged with federal counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

According to the court documents, Hamner was wearing a sweater that said “Guns Don’t Kill People, Clintons Do” while he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He was captured on video multiple times as the rioters worked to breach barricades police had put up around the Capitol before many stormed inside, according to investigators.

Videos show the man alleged to be Hamner fighting with Capitol and Metropolitan Police and working with others to push a large metal “TRUMP” sign into the line of officers trying to keep the barricade on the Capitol’s West Plaza in place, according to the documents.

Glen Wes Lee Croy - Colorado Springs

Croy was arrested on Feb. 17 in Colorado Springs and was originally also charged with disorderly conduct. He drove to the Capitol from Colorado Springs, picking up an Ohio man along the way, and the two attended the rally that was held by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters just before the riot occurred.

The federal documents say Croy was inside the Capitol for approximately 20 minutes, but that there was “no evidence” he or the man he was with “were violent or destructive on the grounds or inside the Capitol.”

Croy pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol, according to the documents.

Croy was sentenced Nov. 5 to 90 days of home detention and 14 days in a community correctional facility for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. He also faces three years of probation and must pay $500 in restitution.

Hunter Palm - Colorado Springs

Hunter Palm is facing several charges including tampering with a witness, victim, or informant, and violent and forced entry onto restricted grounds, in this case, the Capitol.

According to his arrest warrant, in one video, Palm appears to be part of a crowd that appears to push past a law enforcement officer to move further into the Capitol.

In February Palm was interviewed by the FBI and admitted to entering the Capitol on January 6.

Palm also provided the FBI with the cellular phone he claimed he had at the Capitol and told them that he had removed all Capitol-related content from the phone and placed it on a flash drive. Palm provided the FBI with that flash drive.

Klete Keller - Colorado Springs

Former Olympic swimmer, Klete Keller, pleaded guilty back in September for his role in the Capitol riot. According to the Department of Justice, Keller admitted to "acting to obstruct election certification, disregarding law enforcement, and destroying records of unlawful activity."

In September, Keller pleaded guilty to obstruction of Congress and agreed to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Despite entering a plea agreement, Keller could face up to 27 months in prison and could face a fine ranging from $10,000 - $95,000.

Jeffrey Sabol - Jefferson County

Sabol, who is a geophysicist, was arrested on Jan. 11 in New City, New York. According to a criminal complaint, police officers pulled Sabol over after seeing his vehicle driving erratically.

The officers found him covered in blood, with severe lacerations to both his thighs and arms. “I am tired, I am done fighting,” he allegedly told officers, adding that his wounds were self-inflicted and that he was “wanted by the FBI” after “fighting tyranny in the DC Capitol,” according to the federal complaint.

Inside the car, officers found razor blades, notes with a computer password, Sabol’s passport, Social Security card, an airline e-ticket, rental car agreement, and several electronic devices. The Associated Press reported that the airline ticket was a ticket to Switzerland from Boston.

According to the Associated Press, Sabol was denied bail in April since the judge deemed him to be a flight risk.

Patrick Montgomery - Douglas County

Montgomery faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was granted release pending his next court date by a federal judge in Colorado.

At the time of his release, Montgomery faced a maximum penalty, if convicted of the two charges, of 1 ½ years in prison, up to $105,000 in fines, or both, as well as no more than two years of supervised release.

Avery Carter MacCracken - Telluride

A man who lives in the Telluride area was arrested in December and charged with assaulting officers and other federal counts in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Avery Carter MacCracken was arrested in Norwood after a warrant was issued for his arrest on six federal charges relating to his alleged participation in the riot at the Capitol

He faces counts including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon of inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and the act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, according to an arrest warrant and statement of facts filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Timothy Wayne Williams - Trinidad

Timothy Williams, 38, faces two federal counts of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and unsealed Friday.

Court records show Williams was arrested and made his first court appearance in June in a federal court in Denver.

Robert Gieswein - Woodland Park

Robert Gieswein faces charges for allegedly assaulting a Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 riot.

According to an affidavit for Robert Gieswein's arrest, he traveled from Colorado to Washington, D.C. and during the riot, "assaulted and intimidated U.S. Capitol Police officers with a spray canister, temporary barrier, and baseball bat." He willfully joined the crowd of people who forcibly entered the Capitol, the affidavit read.

At the time of the riot, Gieswein was wearing a patch on his tactical military-style vest for Woodland Wild Dogs, a private paramilitary training group he runs, according to the affidavit.

Logan Grover - Erie

Logan Grover was charged in April for participating in the Capitol riot after FBI investigators used photos, videos, and a Facebook post to place him at the scene.

Multiple videos appear to show Grover outside of the doors of the Capitol and videos from police body-worn cameras allegedly show him inside the Capitol Building with other rioters, according to the court documents.

He is facing four charges which include disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, violent entry to Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He has pleaded not guilty.

Daniel Morrissey

Morrisey was charged in federal court in November. He’s facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to an arrest affidavit, a confidential witness, referred to as CW-1, who previously worked with Morrissey called the FBI tip line on Jan. 18 after another friend of Morrissey, referred to as CW-2, showed CW-1 photos that appear to be Morrissey in the crowd of people inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

Investigators were able to confirm Morrissey was the owner of an AT&T account for the phone number used to text CW-2. They also reviewed additional footage that showed Morrissey in the Capitol Building, according to the affidavit.

_____

