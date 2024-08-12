What D11 Says Every Parent Should Do For Back To School - Back In Session Today

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Back-to-school season is in full swing, and some kids in District 11 are returning to the classroom Monday morning. It is an adjustment for parents- tough no matter what age of student you have. The students coming back Monday are the first through fifth graders. Kindergarteners, 6th graders, and 9th graders also have jumpstart days with D11 today. The rest of the D11 students start school on Tuesday.

Getting back into the swing of things can be stressful. So, we asked a representative from District 11 to share tips on how students and parents can best prepare to go back to school.

They tell us it's all about time management. Picking out an outfit and packing lunch early is crucial. Something else you can do in the morning is show up a little earlier than normal. It will help you beat the extra traffic and avoid some of the stress being late can bring. Another small step that could make a big difference is to put a note of encouragement on your student's backpack.

If you have any questions, school staff are on alert ready to help out. Just call your school's line... Or, if your student is in District 11, there is an online tool where you can ask questions.