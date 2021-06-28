Wet weather helping firefighters battle Sylvan Fire in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly an inch of rain has fallen on the Sylvan Fire over the past couple of days, helping firefighters battling the 3,775-acre blaze.

The fire, which is burning 12 miles south of the town of Eagle near Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle County, was at 10% containment Sunday.

The wet weather that is helping firefighters battle the blaze is also making conditions more difficult. The wet, slippery conditions make the work more difficult and increase safety concerns for driving and foot travel, fire officials said Sunday. However, no injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders have been changed as weather conditions help reduce fire activity. The evacuation orders for the areas of Fulford, Yeoman and Hat Creek have now been downgraded to a pre-evacuation status. The pre-evacuation orders for Salt Creek, Bruce Creek and Frost Creek have been lifted.

The area of Hardscrabble will remain under a mandatory evacuation order and is closed at this time. The area of Gypsum Creek will remain under a pre-evacuation order. The areas of Burnt Mountain Rd and Woods Lake have now been downgraded to a pre-evacuation status.

Sylvan Fire officials said with reduced fire behavior and smoke, they have seen an increase in the public trying to enter the fire closure area. They are reminding the public the closure is still in existence for public and firefighter safety.

Scattered showers are expected for the area, subduing fire behavior for the next few days. However, above-average temperatures and dry conditions are expected mid-week, which firefighters predict will increase fire behavior substantially.

