Western Street Breakfast rings in the start of rodeo season and summer in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast rang in the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region.

Thousands showed up on Thursday for the wet start of the day in downtown Colorado Springs. Our crews along with Fort Carson soldiers were out early kicking off their days at 3:00 a.m. to share a part of the Western heritage that Colorado Springs was founded on.

Fort Carson personnel show up extra early to ensure the success of Western Street Breakfast

The importance of local military's role in the Western Street Breakfast

Fort Carson personnel have been instrumental in feeding the thousands that show up to support military members and their families while getting a chance to catch a show with a meal.

Live music, the sights and sounds of traditional Native American music, and the sounds of horse hooves of the Pikes Peak Range Riders clattering down Pikes Peak Avenue as crowds took in the sights as well as pancakes, sausage, and eggs.

Who the Pikes Peak Ranger Riders are and what they do in our community

The Pikes Peak Ranger Riders were founded in 1949 by Kenneth D. Brookhart and Everett R. Conover. At that time the group was made up of 35 men who would ride horseback around America's Mountain to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Which is the purpose of the Western Street Breakfast to kick off rodeo season in our area. See the list of events below for Western Heritage Days 2024:



Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Concert: June 21

Donkey Derby Days: June 28-30

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade: July 6

Rodeo Night at the Vibes: July 6

NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

ProRodeo Hall of Fame Cowboy Ball & Induction

El Paso County Fair: July 13-20

Victor Gold Rush Days: July 19-21

El Paso County Fair Junior Livestock Sale: July 20

Annual Bronc Day Festival: July 27

Teller County Fair: July 27 - Aug 4

ProRodeo Hall of Fame 45th Anniversary

Colorado State Fair: August 23 - September 2

For more about some of the events check out the videos below from our previous coverage of the events.

Donkeys in Cripple Creek released ahead of Donkey Derby Days

For the 93rd year, Cripple Creek's famous herd of donkeys has been loosed from its winter pasture to wander the streets and pastures of the mountain-encircled, gambling town; it's a tradition that has its roots in the mining history of the area.

Get inside the boots and experience a little bit of the life of a bareback rodeo rider

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is a major event for entertainment and an economic boost, that pays homage to the roots of Colorado Springs. Last year News5 caught up with one of the riders as he detailed what it is like participating in the rodeo circuit.

Agricultural roots are the heart of the Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair will take place August 23 - September 2. The fair which traces its roots back to the importance of agriculture in Colorado showcases the future leaders of agriculture in Colorado and the efforts they put into raising their animals for the fair.

___





History of the Western Street Breakfast The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event. History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.