Western Museum of Mining and Industry to host a Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch

COLORADO SPRINGS — October is officially here and for many, that means Pumpkin Season is upon us. If you’re looking for a family activity to do this weekend, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry is excited to be hosting a “Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch.” The event will take place from 9- 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The museum has a hay maze and plenty of locally grown pumpkins for guests to check out. The land surrounding the museum will feature a vintage apple press, hayrides, the remodeled Reynolds Ranch House and Haybarn, and an apple orchard.

The family will also be able to enjoy a corn-box for kids to play in, an old-fashioned battleship, tetherball, and a big festive slide.

What makes this Pumpkin Patch so unique and important for the community is that this is the primary fundraiser for the museum. Operating budgets have been stressed these past two years due to canceled field trips and nervous travelers. The cost of the festival is 10 dollars per person online or 12 dollars per person at the door.

Furthermore, anyone who wishes to visit the inside of the museum can do just that this weekend. The museum turned 50 years old last year. Those that work at the museum say it used to be all alone on the north side, but with so much growth on this end of town, they are feeling new energy and a new sense of purpose to build a sense of community and they see an opportunity to teach so many newcomers about the history of our region.

Anyone who cannot make it out this weekend can still visit the Museum's pumpkin patch this month, every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. To purchase tickets for the event, visit here.

