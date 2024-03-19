Western Heritage Spirit of Colorado Springs is hosting their 2024 coloring contest

COLORADO — The 2024 Western Spirit Coloring contest is now accepting submissions up until Apr. 23.

The coloring contest gives children the opportunity to learn about and understand the culture of the American West all while having a blast as they bring life and color to the blank pages depicting the history of the West.

The contest is separated into three distinguished age groups, 5 years and younger, 6-8 years, and 9-11 years. Click here to download the Coloring Page.

Any participant can download their favorite picture on the Western Heritage Spirit website.

Upon selection of the picture, they ask you to print it on 8.5 x 11 paper, but children can use any form of media(crayon, paint, colored pencil, etc.).

After the children have finished their art piece, they can mail it to ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 ProRodeo Drive, 80919. They will also be able to drop off their entry at this location Wed-Sun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They can also drop off their entry at the Chick-fil-A along South Nevada and receive a free kids meal and plush cow. Or at various IHOP locations across southern Colorado.

The winner (in each age category) receives:



A family 4-pack coupon for tickets to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo



Four tokens to Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, June 20



Winners will receive prizes on May 8 at ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 5:30-7 p.m.



Gifts from Chick-fil-A and ProRodeo Hall of Fame

Complete the information below and submit it with the entry

CHILD’S NAME: _______________________________________________________ AGE _______

PARENT(S) NAME: __________________________________________________________________

EMAIL: ________________________________________________ PHONE _____________________

The mission of Western Heritage Spirit of Colorado Springs is to provide awareness and promotion of Western heritage and culture in the PikesPeakRegion through an effort of collaboration and support.

If you have any further questions regarding the contest you can reach out to 719-528-4714 or ksturman@prorodeo.com

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.