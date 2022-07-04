Westcliffe man killed in crash with semi

CUSTER COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado State Troopers report that a 60-year-old man from Westcliffe died on Saturday in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. along Colorado Highway 69 a few miles south of Westcliffe.

Investigators believe the truck driver was heading north when he crossed the center line at a curve in the road and rolled his rig. The toppled truck crushed the driver of a Lincoln Navigator and then collided with a second vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma. Both passenger vehicles were heading south on the highway.

The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, a 69-year-old man from North Carolina, along with the driver and passenger in the Toyota were all taken to Parkview Hospital in Pueblo for treatment.

Troopers describe the injuries suffered by the Toyota driver as moderate. The truck driver and the Toyota's passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota are a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman from Arkansas.

Alcohol is not considered a contributing factor in the crash. However, troopers are investigating whether speed was involved.

