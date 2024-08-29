Watch Now
Westbound lanes of Barnes Road close following crash, CSPD responding

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a crash at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive on the morning of Thursday, Aug 29.

The westbound lanes of Barnes Road are closed at this time. Seek alternative routes and expect delays.
