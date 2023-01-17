Westbound I-70 closed at Dotsero due to multi-vehicle crash in Glenwood Canyon, CSP says

DENVER – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Dotsero due to a multi-vehicle crash in Glenwood Canyon Tuesday morning that could last until at least the evening hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Four commercial vehicles were involved in the crash and the Colorado State Patrol said hazmat teams were at the scene as one of the vehicles involved was a tanker that was leaking fuel. The crash was reported by the CSP just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers heading that way should expect a long closure of the westbound lanes as crews are currently draining thousands of gallons into another tanker, work that is anticipated to take at least four hours.

CDOT officials said the tanker spilled 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash before it was stopped by a hazardous vehicle crew that is overseeing the cleanup.

Travelers going west on I-70 were being rerouted onto a northern alternate route that will add at least two-and-a-half hours of travel time. Eastbound I-70 remains open, CDOT officials said.

How to get around the crash

If using the northern route — which is a more remote route with limited cell service and services — CDOT recommends checking COTrip.org as well as the current forecast for your destination before heading out the door as an "impactful storm" will move into Colorado Tuesday, affecting travel in the high country starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday.

To use the northern route, drivers from the Denver metro are advised to exit I-70 at exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. At Kremmling, ravelers will continue west on US Highway 40 until the intersection with Colorado Highway 13 in Craig.

Once drivers reach that point, you'll turn south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exits 87 or 90).

"Motorists should be prepared for icy and snowpacked areas along this route and are encouraged to drive for the conditions," CDOT officials said in a news release about the closure.

