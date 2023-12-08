Closures on I-70 in three locations due to poor weather and crashes

GOLDEN — Anyone traveling to the mountains this Friday should keep delays in mind as multiple incidents are causing closings and delays on Interstate 70 in Colorado.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at C-470 are closed after a semi crashed into a bridge. Further west, an 18-vehicle pileup is causing problems.

The crash of a semi hauling a trailer was reported just after 11 a.m. near mile marker 260, according to a social media post from CSP Golden officials. "Expect delays and possibly a full closure,” the post read.

All westbound traffic was being re-routed onto eastbound C-470, troopers later wrote. The best alternative route offered is Colorado 58 to US 6, to US 40 through Golden.

Crews are working on a plan to remove the wreckage of a trailer that impacted an overpass, then tipped over onto the roadway.

CDOT also has another crew on the scene to inspect for any damage before opening the roadways.

Colorado State Patrol Westbound I-70 closed at Colorado 470 due to a semi truck impact on an overpass.

State department of transportation officials said the eastbound lanes were closed between South Canyon and Glenwood Springs shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. The westbound lanes followed about 20 minutes later.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries, but CDOT officials advised slower speeds and for travelers to expect delays in the area.

CDOT An 18-vehicle pile-up has closed westbound I-70 on Colorado's Western Slope.

Further west, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction had warned of hazardous travel due to "snow-packed, icy roads over the passes, blowing snow and moderate to heavy mountain snow"

A pileup involving at least 18 vehicles in Colorado’s Western Slope has closed a 13-mile stretch of WB I-70 early Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Conditions on I-70 in and around De Beque canyon are a bit spicy this morning,” reads a post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction which warmed travelers in the area to be careful if they must travel.

