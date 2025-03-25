Westbound Highway 24 shutdown following multi-vehicle accident at Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays along Westbound Highway 24 at Marksheffel Road, as crews are in the area working on a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

Currently, all westbound lanes at the intersection are shut down.

Crews are on scene of a traffic accident in the intersection of Marksheffel Rd & Hwy 24. Multiple vehicles are involved and the westbound lanes of Hwy 24 is shut down. Please avoid this area while responders are on scene, working with possible patients and vehicle issues. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) March 25, 2025

At this point, it is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash, but a traffic camera in the area shows that at least one vehicle is on its side in the intersection.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic along northbound Marksheffel Road is beginning to back up on another angle from the traffic camera facing south.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

