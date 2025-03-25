Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Westbound Highway 24 shutdown following multi-vehicle accident at Marksheffel Road

Marksheffel Crash
Colorado Department of Transportation
Marksheffel Crash
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays along Westbound Highway 24 at Marksheffel Road, as crews are in the area working on a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

Currently, all westbound lanes at the intersection are shut down.

At this point, it is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash, but a traffic camera in the area shows that at least one vehicle is on its side in the intersection.

Traffic Camera 2.png

Traffic along northbound Marksheffel Road is beginning to back up on another angle from the traffic camera facing south.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.
___



Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community