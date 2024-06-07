Westbound Highway 24 lanes reopened following an accident

EL PASO COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation says a crash is causing delays along westbound Highway 24 Friday afternoon.

Based on traffic cameras, the area is cleared of emergency vehicles and traffic is flowing normally.

The accident was located just west of Manitou Springs near Manitou Avenue and the Cave of the Winds entrance.

News5 has reached out to the Colorado State Patrol to learn more about the accident and is awaiting a response.

At this time it is unclear when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

