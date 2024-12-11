Westbound Garden of the Gods shut down at Forge Road following crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Traffic along the westbound Garden of the Gods has stalled following a traffic accident Wednesday.

Police say the accident occurred at Forge Road.

All westbound traffic is shut down at Garden of the Gods Rd and Forge due to traffic accident — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 11, 2024

Details about the crash are limited at this time. It is unclear if anyone was injured or when the road will reopen.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

