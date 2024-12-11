Watch Now
Westbound Garden of the Gods shut down at Forge Road following crash

Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Traffic along the westbound Garden of the Gods has stalled following a traffic accident Wednesday.

Police say the accident occurred at Forge Road.

Details about the crash are limited at this time. It is unclear if anyone was injured or when the road will reopen.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
