West security checkpoint at DIA almost ready to welcome travelers for a smoother screening process

DENVER — The Denver International Airport’s new West Security Checkpoint is nearly ready to welcome passengers as part of the airport’s Great Hall Project.

The checkpoint consists of 17 screening lanes with advanced technology to enhance security and make screening more efficient.

The new checkpoint will essentially replace traffic coming through the North Security Checkpoint, which will permanently close once the new checkpoint opens on Feb. 6.

An additional, identical checkpoint (the East Checkpoint) will open at the end of 2025.

New DIA checkpoint opening in 2 weeks

Standard screening, TSA PreCheck, and CLEAR with TSA PreCheck, as well as restricted access passengers will be able to utilize the new screening area, officials said Wednesday.

The new state-of-the-art screening equipment will be automated and allow for a smoother, more efficient experience for travelers and TSA agents alike.

Standard passengers will be allowed to leave items like liquids and laptops in their bags as they go through the screening process.

The entire $1.3 billion Great Hall Project will be complete by the end of 2027 with segments opening along the way.