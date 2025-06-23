West Metro Fire Rescue offers water safety tips amid Denver's heatwave

AURORA, Colo. — As temperatures soared across the Denver metro area Saturday, many residents sought relief by heading to the water.

And West Metro Fire Rescue used the opportunity to share some key summer water safety tips.

"We know that there will be a lot of individuals going out. They're going boating, stand-up paddle boards, tubing," said Nick Zeman, a West Metro Fire Rescue paramedic.

He said a lot of calls could be prevented if people wore a personal flotation device.

"A lot of people aren't putting them on their body, so even if they're flipping out of their boat or it gets capsized, that's an issue for us that we need to respond," said Zeman.

Another tip from Zeman is to keep an eye on the weather, as conditions in Colorado waterways can change quickly.

"We've had quite a few calls of people getting stranded or capsized in those boats on the water," he said.

Other tips Zeman offered to to stay safe in the water this summer includes designating a pool watcher—at least one adult who can actively supervise kids to prevent distractions during gatherings.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.