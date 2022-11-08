Watch Now
'We're considerably behind.' El Paso County voter turnout lower than 2018 midterm election

News5's Natalie Chuck joins us from the clerk and recorder's office with an update on last-minute voters. Cars have been trickling into this round-about behind me nonstop this evening. A good sign for the county clerk and recorder who says they are behind in ballots compared to years in the past so they want everyone to drop them off sooner rather than later.
Voters get their "I voted" sticker at the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office if they want one.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 21:29:08-05

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office has a sense of "enthusiasm" coursing through it as election judges prepared for the midterm election, according the Chuck Broerman, County Clerk and Recorder.

"This is what we were built for, is to run elections," said Broerman, beaming on election-day eve.

Despite a consistent line of cars dropping off their ballots on Monday, Broerman says voter turnout this year is "considerably behind" in El Paso County this year compared to the 2018 midterm election.

""The number of ballots returned so far is about 150,000 and typically we see that number back last Wednesday, so we're somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 ballots behind," said Broerman.

The 2022 midterm ballot is the longest in El Paso County history, part of what Broerman believes could be causing later turnout.

"There might be some people who want to vote closer to election day to get that last little information about a candidate or issue, so I can understand that portion of it. I think it's just the length of the ballot," said Broerman.

Broerman hopes voters who still need to will drop their ballots early on Tuesday morning. He says the results will take longer to get back the later that people get to the polls.

For Scott Deeds, an El Paso County voter, the length of the ballot is no deterrent.

"I lost my son in Iraq... Freedom is not free. There is always a cost and so this is very simply my way of carrying on his legacy," said Deeds.
