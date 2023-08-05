Well over 100 laws are going into effect on Monday, here is a brief look at some

DENVER, CO — A large number of bills from the 2023 Colorado Regular Legislative Session are set to go into effect Monday. A total of 182 pieces of legislation will become active. Let's take a look at some impactful ones that may affect you.

Universal High School Scholarship Program

This law pertains to the renewal of scholarship programs for Colorado high schoolers looking to pursue higher education, or technical education opportunities within the state of Colorado. With the enactment of this law, the state treasurer is required to move $25 million from the general fund into the universal high school scholarship cash fund.

Students, who are seeking to apply must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Colorado application for state financial aid. The state says that each scholarship will be awarded up to a maximum of $1,500.

Creation Of Wildfire Resilient Homes Grant Program

This law creates the wildfires resilient homes grant program. Housed under the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the program would allow homeowners to apply to receive funding to retrofit or improve a house or structure on a homeowner's property to make it more resilient to wildfires.

The law created the wildfire resilient homes grant program cash fund for use by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control to award the grant money and implement the best practices to harden properties. The law originally entered the legislative session with a $2 million dollar program fund but was reduced and approved at only $100,000 towards the program.

Task Force To Study Corporate Housing Ownership

The next law creates a task force to study the ownership of residential properties and real estate transactions by corporate entities in Colorado going back to January 1st, 2008. The task force will determine the ways corporate entities acquire residential properties focusing on single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes.

The task force will present its findings to specific government committees on their findings by October 1st, 2025. The task force will also provide legislative recommendations on mitigating the negative effects of corporate ownership of properties on Colorado residents.

CPR Training In High Schools

This law will encourage all public high schools and all high schools to participate in the Colorado comprehensive health education program and provide instruction on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automated external defibrillators to students in grades 9 through 12.

Creation Of The Rural Opportunity Office

This law solidified the creation of the Rural Opportunity Office, which began under the umbrella of the Office of Economic Development. The law sets aside more than $250,000 from the general fund for the office to have staff across rural communities in Colorado to explore unique business opportunities for rural communities.

Disclose Radon Information Residential Property

This law requires the seller of a residential property or land landlord of a real estate property to provide tenants or buyers with written statements about the dangers of radon and the need for testing. Any information about the properties of radon history and concentrations, tests performed, reports written, and mitigation conducted.

Move Over or Slow Down Stationary Vehicle

The new law requires all drivers on the road to move over or slow down if moving over is not possible, for all vehicles that are disabled or parked on the side of the interstate or highways. The law used to only apply to emergency personal vehicles pulled over.

Increasing Minimum Age To Purchase Firearms

Starting next week you'll have to be at least 21 if you want to purchase any gun in Colorado. A new law is raising the minimum age requirement from 18 to 21.

The change in the law is part of a bill package aimed at reducing gun violence in the state. Those for it say it'll keep communities safer, but others say the law goes against the second amendment right to bear arms.

Below is all legislation from the 2023 regular session that is set to go into effect on Monday.



