Well over 100 laws are going into effect on Monday, here is a brief look at some

DENVER, CO — A large number of bills from the 2023 Colorado Regular Legislative Session are set to go into effect Monday. A total of 182 pieces of legislation will become active. Let's take a look at some impactful ones that may affect you.
Universal High School Scholarship Program
This law pertains to the renewal of scholarship programs for Colorado high schoolers looking to pursue higher education, or technical education opportunities within the state of Colorado. With the enactment of this law, the state treasurer is required to move $25 million from the general fund into the universal high school scholarship cash fund.
Students, who are seeking to apply must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Colorado application for state financial aid. The state says that each scholarship will be awarded up to a maximum of $1,500.
Creation Of Wildfire Resilient Homes Grant Program
This law creates the wildfires resilient homes grant program. Housed under the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the program would allow homeowners to apply to receive funding to retrofit or improve a house or structure on a homeowner's property to make it more resilient to wildfires.
The law created the wildfire resilient homes grant program cash fund for use by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control to award the grant money and implement the best practices to harden properties. The law originally entered the legislative session with a $2 million dollar program fund but was reduced and approved at only $100,000 towards the program.
Task Force To Study Corporate Housing Ownership
The next law creates a task force to study the ownership of residential properties and real estate transactions by corporate entities in Colorado going back to January 1st, 2008. The task force will determine the ways corporate entities acquire residential properties focusing on single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes.
The task force will present its findings to specific government committees on their findings by October 1st, 2025. The task force will also provide legislative recommendations on mitigating the negative effects of corporate ownership of properties on Colorado residents.
This law will encourage all public high schools and all high schools to participate in the Colorado comprehensive health education program and provide instruction on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automated external defibrillators to students in grades 9 through 12.
Creation Of The Rural Opportunity Office
This law solidified the creation of the Rural Opportunity Office, which began under the umbrella of the Office of Economic Development. The law sets aside more than $250,000 from the general fund for the office to have staff across rural communities in Colorado to explore unique business opportunities for rural communities.
Disclose Radon Information Residential Property
This law requires the seller of a residential property or land landlord of a real estate property to provide tenants or buyers with written statements about the dangers of radon and the need for testing. Any information about the properties of radon history and concentrations, tests performed, reports written, and mitigation conducted.
Move Over or Slow Down Stationary Vehicle
The new law requires all drivers on the road to move over or slow down if moving over is not possible, for all vehicles that are disabled or parked on the side of the interstate or highways. The law used to only apply to emergency personal vehicles pulled over.
Increasing Minimum Age To Purchase Firearms
Starting next week you'll have to be at least 21 if you want to purchase any gun in Colorado. A new law is raising the minimum age requirement from 18 to 21.
The change in the law is part of a bill package aimed at reducing gun violence in the state. Those for it say it'll keep communities safer, but others say the law goes against the second amendment right to bear arms.
Below is all legislation from the 2023 regular session that is set to go into effect on Monday.
- SB23-192 Sunset Pesticide Applicators' Act
- HB23-1271 Lunar New Year Day As An Observed State Holiday
- HB23-1100 Restrict Government Involvement In Immigration Detention
- HB23-1227 Enforce Laws Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers
- SB23-048 Non-tenured Track Faculty
- HB23-1198 Teacher Externship Program For Science Technology Engineering And Math Disciplines
- HB23-1037 Department Of Corrections Earned Time For College Program Completion
- SB23-203 Authorize Department Of Corrections Inspector General To Apprehend Fugitives
- HB23-1279 Allow Retail Marijuana Online Sales
- SB23-178 Water-wise Landscaping In Homeowners' Association Communities
- SB23-226 Extending Transitional Jobs Program
- HB23-1136 Prosthetic Devices For Recreational Activity
- SB23-266 Neonic Pesticides As Limited-use Pesticides
- SB23-073 Sunset EPIC Advisory Board
- SB23-156 Sunset Private Letter Ruling And Information Letter
- HB23-1012 Juvenile Competency To Proceed
- SB23-111 Public Employees' Workplace Protection
- HB23-1087 Fiscal Rule Advance Payment Charitable Food Grants
- SB23-029 Disproportionate Discipline In Public Schools
- SB23-251 Revoke Driver's License Appeal Attorney General
- HB23-1074 Study Workforce Transitions To Other Industries
- HB23-1008 Food Accessibility
- HB23-1126 Consumer Reports Not Include Medical Debt Information
- HB23-1226 Hospital Transparency And Reporting Requirements
- HB23-1200 Improved Outcomes Persons Behavioral Health
- HB23-1025 Charter School Application Timelines
- SB23-261 Direct Care Workforce Stabilization Board
- SB23-180 Restore Current Pay Periods For State Employees
- SB23-233 Employment Services Funded By Wagner-Peyser Act
- SB23-052 Municipal Priority Lien Surviving Treasurer's Deed
- SB23-152 Sunset Continue Custom Processing Meat Animals
- SB23-002 Medicaid Reimbursement For Community Health Services
- HB23-1017 Electronic Sales And Use Tax Simplification System
- SB23-267Chatfield State Park Water Quality Fee
- HB23-1210 Carbon Management
- SB23-208 Correction Of Certain Tax Statute Cross References
- HB23-1021 Embargo And Destroy Marijuana
- SB23-146 Colorado Apprenticeship Directory Information
- HB23-1019 Judicial Discipline Procedures And Reporting
- HB23-1162 Consumer Legal Funding Transactions
- SB23-085 Sunset Continue Sexual Misconduct Advisory Committee
- HB23-1061 Alcohol Beverage Retail Establishment Permit
- HB23-1217 Motor Vehicles Tows And Crime Victims
- SB23-014 Disordered Eating Prevention
- HB23-1179 Agricultural Products Inspection Cash Fund Reserve
- HB23-1309 Film Incentive Tax Credit
- SB23-252 Medical Price Transparency
- HB23-1143 Federal Authorize Firearms For DACA Peace Officers
- SB23-205 Universal High School Scholarship Program
- HB23-1117 Affidavit Support Eligibility Public Benefits
- SB23-179 Dental Plans Medical Loss Ratio
- HB23-1273 Creation Of Wildfire Resilient Homes Grant Program
- HB23-1139 Modification Of Rural Counties Officer Salary Categories
- SB23-072 Sunset Defense Counsel First Appearance Program
- HB23-1076 Workers' Compensation
- SB23-216 Colorado Universal Preschool Program Funding
- SB23-083 Physician Assistant Collaboration Requirements
- HB23-1297 Prohibit Corporation Issuing Scrip In Bearer Form
- SB23-185 Sunset Noxious Weed Advisory Committee
- HB23-1064 Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact
- HB23-1218 Health Facility Patient Information Denied Service
- SB23-023 CPR Training In High Schools
- SB23-242 Community Corrections Financial Audit
- HB23-1185 Requirements For Recall Elections And Vacancies
- HB23-1002 Epinephrine Auto-injectors
- HB23-1253 Task Force To Study Corporate Housing Ownership
- SB23-092 Agricultural Producers Use Of Agrivoltaics
- SB23-296 Prevent Harassment And Discrimination In Schools
- SB23-092 Agricultural Producers Use Of Agrivoltaics
- HB23-1265 Born To Be Wild Special License Plate
- SB23-059 State Parks And Wildlife Area Local Access Funding
- SB23-172 Protecting Opportunities And Workers' Rights Act
- HB23-1006 Employer Notice Of Income Tax Credits
- SB23-302 Colorado Veterans' Service-to-career Program
- HB23-1134 Require Electric Options In Home Warranties
- HB23-1249 Reduce Justice-involvement For Young Children
- HB23-1268 Private Treatment for Out-of-state Defendant
- HB23-1255 Regulating Local Housing Growth Restrictions
- HB23-1057 Amenities For All Genders In Public Buildings
- HB23-1201 Prescription Drug Benefits Contract Term Requirements
- SB23-284 Ensure 12-month Contraception Coverage
- SB23-206 Disclose Radon Information Residential Property
- SB23-078 Manufacturer Pay Dealer Motor Vehicle Warranty
- SB23-050 Eligibility For Agricultural Future Loan Program
- SB23-162 Increase Access To Pharmacy Services
- SB23-010 Water Resources And Agriculture Review Committee
- HB23-1140 Powersports Vehicle Dealer Business Place
- B23-1024 Relative And Kin Placement Of A Child
- HB23-1161 Environmental Standards For Appliances
- HB23-1243 Hospital Community Benefit
- HB23-1081 Employee Ownership Tax Credit Expansion
- HB23-1187 Alternatives In Criminal Justice System And Pregnant Persons
- HB23-1288 Fair Access To Insurance Requirements Plan
- SB23-044 Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Program
- SB23-150 Require Labeling Disposable Wipes
- HB23-1005 New Energy Improvement Program Changes
- HB23-1060 Updates To State Forest Service Tree Nursery
- SB23-282 Jury Appreciation Day
- HB23-1275 Modification Of The Film Production Incentive
- HB23-1250 Attorney General Jurisdiction Regulate Architects
- SB23-053 Restrict Governmental Nondisclosure Agreements
- SB23-160 Sunset Continue Community Crime Victims Grant Program
- SB23-068 Operations Of County Public Hospitals
- SB23-184 Protections For Residential Tenants
- HB23-1093 Higher Education Staff Sabbaticals
- SB23-270 Projects To Restore Natural Stream Systems
- SB23-020 Timely Certified Death Certificates
- HB23-1184 Low-income Housing Property Tax Exemptions
- HB23-1033 Alternate Defense Counsel Contracts
- HB23-1125 Modernize Process To Obtain Water Well Information
- HB23-1251 Repeal Of Obsolete Provisions In Title 39
- SB23-304 Property Tax Valuation
- SB23-247 Division Of Civil Protections And Rights In Department Of Law
- HB23-1071 Licensed Psychologist Prescriptive Authority
- SB23-008 Youth Involvement Education Standards Review
- HB23-1276 Scope Of Bridge And Tunnel Enterprise
- SB23-165 Sunset Division Of Racing And Racing Commission
- SB23-017 Additional Uses Paid Sick Leave
- HB23-1043 Emergency And Continued Placement With Relative Or Kin
- SB23-293 Use Of Student Athlete's Name Image Or Likeness
- SB23-090 Uniform Commercial Code 2022 Amendments
- SB23-224 Colorado Commission Policies Postgraduate Student Exchange Program
- HB23-1084 Continuation Of Military Retirement Benefit Deduction
- HB23-1042 Admissibility Standards For Juvenile Statements
- HB23-1301 Revisor's Bill
- SB23-195 Calculation Of Contributions To Meet Cost Sharing
- SB23-066 Advanced Industry Acceleration Programs
- SB23-175 Financing Of Downtown Development Authority Projects
- SB23-049 Special Mobile Machinery Registration Exemption
- HB23-1194 Closed Landfills Remediation Local Governments Grants
- HB23-1280 Colorado Access To Justice Commission
- HB23-1039 Electric Resource Adequacy Reporting
- HB23-1062 Metropolitan District Tax For Parks And Recreation
- SB23-016 Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Measures
- HB23-1287 County Regulation Related To Short-term Rentals
- HB23-1284 Modifications To The Property Tax Deferral Program
- HB23-1036 Nontoxic Bullet Replacement Hunting Program
- HB23-1262 Colorado Re-engaged Initiative Modifications
- SB23-087 Teacher Degree Apprenticeship Program
- SB23-212 United States Navy Seabees License Plate
- HB23-1244 Regional Health Connector Program
- SB23-169 Increasing Minimum Age To Purchase Firearm
- SB23-149 Higher Education Student Financial Aid For Youth Mentors
- HB23-1048 Two-lane State Highway Staggered Delineator Posts
- HB23-1172 Child Welfare And Juvenile Court Jurisdiction
- SB23-253 Standards For Products Represented As Compostable
- HB23-1123 Move Over or Slow Down Stationary Vehicle
- SB23-227 State Agency Attorney Hourly Rate
- HB23-1116 Contracts Between Carriers And Providers
- SB23-037 Solicitations Related To Secretary Of State Documents
- SB23-281 Limited Transferability Of College Credits Notice
- HB23-1051 Support For Rural Telecommunications Providers
- SB23-199 Marijuana License Applications and Renewals
- HB23-1106 Fire And Police Pension Association Board's Noncompounding Authorization
- SB23-058 Job Application Fairness Act
- SB23-157 Sunset Offender Reentry And Education Programs
- SB23-006 Creation Of The Rural Opportunity Office
- SB23-110 Transparency For Metropolitan Districts
- HB23-1121 Repeal Of Infrequently Used Tax Expenditures
- SB23-291 Utility Regulation
- HB23-1281 Advance The Use Of Clean Hydrogen
- HB23-1212 Promotion Of Apprenticeships
- SB23-015 Vehicle Value Protection Agreement
