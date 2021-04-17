Weisbrod Aircraft Museum restoring Vietnam Era gunship helicopter

PUEBLO — A museum in Pueblo is restoring a piece of American history.

The Weisbrod Aircraft Museum recently received a Vietnam Era helicopter and volunteers are restoring it.

"Basically this bird was built up during the Vietnam war to kill people and break things. It was designed to carry guns, rockets, and grenades and be there to support the troops on the ground," one volunteer said.

"We have a whole lot of Vietnam veterans come up to it and the biggest thing that we get is healing for them. On something like this you can just see them, they are real tense, and then they'll come over you know to touch the gun or kind of get in that position. It's just like their whole body just relaxes and it is like the sheen comes off of them," a volunteer said.

Volunteers say they should be done restoring the aircraft in about three weeks.