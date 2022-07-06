Weekend Heat Dome to bring more 90s and 100s to southern Colorado

It's been pretty hot over the last few months, but a real summer kick is coming this weekend!

A high-pressure heat dome is set to envelop the United States by the end of the week.

This ridge will bring record or near-record heat to many people living in the Desert Southwest, Texas, and Colorado.

Colorado Springs:

Friday Forecast: 83, Record: 97

Saturday Forecast: 92, Record 96

Sunday Forecast: 95, record 97

Pueblo:

Friday Forecast: 91, Record: 94

Saturday Forecast: 97, Record 96

Sunday Forecast: 101, record 97

July averages the hottest time of year for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. It's during this time that we usually see the most 90 degree days in Colorado Springs, and 100 degree days in Pueblo.

So far this year, Colorado Springs warmed to 90 degrees or higher, 14 times.

In the last 30 years, our 90 degree average is 23 days a year. We're more than half way there this year, and it's only the start of July.

The most 90 degree or warmer days we've ever had in a year came in 2020, the same year as the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.

So far this year, Pueblo warmed to 100 degrees or higher, 6 times.

In the last 30 years, we average 12 days where the temperature warms to 100° or higher.

The most we've ever had in a year has happened twice, once in 2003 and again in 2012, the same year as the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs.

In southern Colorado, the two hottest days of this heat ridge will be Saturday and Sunday.

Highs on Saturday are forecast to be low to mid 90s in Colorado Springs, and upper 90s for Pueblo. A couple rogue 100 degree readings will be possible east of Pueblo if we keep sunny skies.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend, and likely the day we tie or break the most records.

Colorado Springs will hit the mid 90s while Pueblo soars into the low 100s.

As hot as it's going to be here... the desert southwest will be even hotter with multiple highs over 110° from Arizona to southern California!