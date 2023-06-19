Week-long overnight southbound I-25 construction closures start Monday

Overnight closures on southbound I-25 begin Monday evening, starting at 7:00 p.m. into Tuesday morning, ending at 6:00 a.m.

This will be due to South Academy Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue construction. This will take place Monday through Saturday morning, reopening at 9:00 a.m.

This is expected to increase traffic delay times. Drivers are being encouraged by the Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT) to leave early and remember to slow for the cone zones.

Traffic impact expectations are as follows :



Monday, June 19 - Thursday, June 22 , 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between 135 to 128

, 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between 135 to 128 Friday, June 23 , 9 p.m. - 8 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between135 to 132

, 9 p.m. - 8 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between135 to 132 Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between 132 to 128

