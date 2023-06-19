Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Week-long overnight southbound I-25 construction closures start Monday

Cone Zone
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
Cone Zone in Colorado Springs
Cone Zone
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 09:40:54-04

Overnight closures on southbound I-25 begin Monday evening, starting at 7:00 p.m. into Tuesday morning, ending at 6:00 a.m.

This will be due to South Academy Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue construction. This will take place Monday through Saturday morning, reopening at 9:00 a.m.

This is expected to increase traffic delay times. Drivers are being encouraged by the Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT) to leave early and remember to slow for the cone zones.

Traffic impact expectations are as follows:

  • Monday, June 19 - Thursday, June 22, 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between 135 to 128
  • Friday, June 23, 9 p.m. - 8 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between135 to 132
  • Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between 132 to 128

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing