Wednesday is 'Jay Day' in Colorado Springs, honors the life of Jay Cimino

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday is 'Jay Day' in Colorado Springs. This day honors the life and contributions of Jay Cimino.

WATCH: Celebrating life and legacy of businessman & philanthropist Jay Cimino

He served as President and CEO of Phil Long Ford for almost 50 years. Cimino was also a huge philanthropist, leading the efforts to renovate Catholic Charities' Marian House Soup Kitchen.

Cimino established several parks for children and even helped facilitate Fisher's Peak to become a state park. He founded three nonprofits in our area, including Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

"His legacy will live on every day of the year, but... March 26, it's 'Jay Day' and it's... extra special to us that serve our veterans," said Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Last year, Mayor Yemi Mobolade proclaimed March 26 to be 'Jay Day' in Colorado Springs.

WATCH: Mayor Mobolade and Springs City Council proclaim today, Jay Cimino Day

