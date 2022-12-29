Weather blog: Snow and ice will impact your Thursday morning commute

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heavy snow overnight in southern Colorado is leading to snowy road conditions. Snow showers are continuing to move east into the plains and will end later this morning.

Snow totals reported so far this morning:

Black Forest - 10"

Falcon - 6"

Peyton - 5"

Monument - 3"

Cascade - 2"

Colorado Springs - 1-3"

CDOT has announced some road closures that could impact your drive this morning. See some closures below:

As of 6:45 am, HWY 24 EB from Calhan to Limon and HWY 40 from Kit Carson to Limon is now OPEN.

In addition to these closures, eastbound US 86 is also closed.

Keep up with any impacts on local organizations with our list of closings and delays.

Wondering where's all this snow people keep talking about? Check our Sky Cam Network for a snapshot of how things are going in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Manitou Springs, Monument Hill, Cripple Creek, Canon City, La Junta, and Fountain.

Winter Driving:

When it comes to winter driving, winter tires are recommended. These tires have a deeper tread, and therefore provide a better grip in snowy or icy conditions. If winter tires aren't an option, make sure that the tread on your ties isn't worn out before hitting the road.

Don't forget to increase the distance between you and the car in front of you. The reason for increasing the gap between you and the car ahead of you is to account for the larger stopping distances that we see on snow and ice.

If you're traveling at a speed of 35 mph on dry pavement, it will take you 60 to 100 feet to come to a stop. On snow-packed streets, that distance can easily double depending on road conditions.

Stopping distances are even worse on icy streets, where a minimum distance of 600 feet is required. The best advice is to take it slow and to keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you whenever winter weather strikes.

