"We made progress, but we also slipped back," record number of people marched through Pueblo for MLK Day

PUEBLO — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service.

People of all ages marched through downtown Pueblo from the Rawlings library to the El Pueblo History Museum in honor of Dr. King's dream— to end racism and unite all.

"I would say thank you for being a great leader," said a Fountain International Magnet Elementary School student, Isaiah Allen.

The NAACP said it saw more people march than ever before, especially young people.

"It's a fun experience, learning about all this and experiencing black history," said another young leader, Isaac Reed.

Reed and Allen said they hope to follow in his footsteps and be part of the change.

To some, this is just the beginning.

"I think he'd be very proud of the progress we made but he'd say we have a long ways to go, you can't ever stop," said Reed's dad Jermaine.

"We're moving forward but he said if you can't run, then walk, if you can't run, crawl so we're crawling along," said Pueblo's MLK Jr. Holiday Commission president Ray Brown.

This year, the message of the march is, "We Can’t Wait, the Time is Now to be Impactful."

