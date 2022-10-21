'We had a trailer full of our belongings'; local resident talks about city crime

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is seeing an increase in crime. According to the Commonsense Institute, Colorado ranks no. 1 in motor theft and no. 2 in crimes against property.

I recently spoke with a state resident who just moved here from Buena Vista. She is already seeing how crime can impact anyone at any time.

Tricia Nelson hasn’t been in Colorado Springs very long. But she has already been through so much.

“We’re in the process of moving and we had a trailer full of our belongings and much of it was from my mother. Things like a cedar chest and fine China from Japan that she had passed on to me that I was saving to give to my boys and also family photo albums and things that are irreplicable,” said Nelson.

Tricia was holding onto the trailer of memories, after losing her mother this past year.

“My mom was the most giving person that I’ve known. She died unexpectedly and it’s already been a hard year and to have this on top of it, is just terrible,” said Nelson.

Tricia says having their belongings taken has put them on edge.

“Now, we feel like we have to have cameras on everything and have devices that can track everything because if people are this bold to steal an entire trailer, then we need to be proactive in trying to prevent it,” said Nelson.

And she isn’t the only one to experience the city’s crime. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez tells me property crimes, like burglary are up 9 percent since last year. He says recent legislation makes their job harder.

“We’re up to a tremendous amount of burglary and motor vehicle thefts and all of these have been legislative changes in the Misdemeanor Reform Bill that allows offenders to cycle right out of jail if they even go to jail, right often we are just writing them tickets,” said Vasquez.

Colorado Springs is short more than 100 police officers. City officials are working to lessen crime rates by hiring more police officers.

“This is the toughest job in America right now and we’ve got all kinds of people complaining and 'Let’s defund the police.' They need to hear it from myself as the mayor, we are supportive of the police, our community is supportive of the police,” said Mayor John Suthers.

Tricia tells me she did file a police report. She just hopes her sentimental items are returned.

“There are no words to describe how violated we feel, and I just want the people to know that did this… what they took was part of my mom,” said Nelson.

Tricia tells me her family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who knows anything about her missing trailer.

If you saw anything, please call or text Don at 303-506-0211 or email dnelson4god@gmail.com

Caroline Peters Flier for stolen trailer

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.