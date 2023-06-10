'We exist to give people an escape': ICONS co-owners prepare for Pride weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — ICONS, an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, is putting the final touches on preparations for Pikes Peak Pride this weekend.

Josh Franklin and John Wolfe, husbands and co-owners of the bar, said this year's Pride will be about celebration and reflection. The event has a different tone this year as the first Pride since the shooting at Club Q.

"In some ways, our Pride has to get stronger. As we suffer these losses, you know, we have to be louder, we have to be more resilient. So I think it's going to be a big Pride. Obviously, still mourning the loss of our friends," said Franklin.

The co-owners said ICONS exists to give people an escape. The bar closed immediately after the shooting at Club Q, but only for one day. The co-owners said they recognized their responsibility, as the only other LGBTQ bar in town, to give people a space to gather and mourn.

"In the initial weeks after the shooting that was really challenging, because we wanted to grieve and we did, you know, we provided that space for people to grieve," said Franklin. "I hesitate to say that we're like back to normal because we never will be. It's a new normal for sure."

The bar has added extra security measures in the months since the shooting, including bullet-resistant windows, a new patio with better security, and a different entrance system.

"Everything we did was to make sure our staff felt safe and comfortable, and our customers feel safe and comfortable," said Wolfe.

They said all of the prep work has given them peace of mind going into Pride weekend.

"We want this to be such a special weekend for our community that the worries, even though they might be in the back of your head, that's not our focus," said Franklin.

The two said their focus this week is worrying less and celebrating more.

"I know where we've come from and how far we've come. Yes, we have a long way to go. But I have a lot of pride in where we are at this moment," said Franklin.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.